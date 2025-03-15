SAN MIGUEL — San Miguel Olive Farm has made history by winning four gold medals at the prestigious New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC), the largest olive oil competition in the world. This remarkable achievement has placed San Miguel Olive Farm at the top, ranking #1 in the USA, #2 in the Northern Hemisphere, and #3 globally as of March 8.

Since its first harvest in 2011, the farm, owned by Myrna and Richard Meisler, has consistently produced high-quality extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) with a rich flavor and high polyphenol content. For more information, visit San Miguel Olive Farm for farm tours and olive oil tastings.

