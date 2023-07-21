Event to be held at CaliPaso winery; proceeds to benefit local charities and youth sports organizations

PASO ROBLES — Wine Country Runs announced that Sunday, Oct. 29, will be the date for the 26th annual half marathon and 10K race in picturesque Paso Robles. The race will be held at CaliPaso Winery, located at 4230 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, and will be limited to the first 750 registrants.

The headline sponsors of the event are Travel Paso and Jenny Heinzen Real Estate. Wine Country Runs is a nonprofit and all registration proceeds will benefit local charities and youth sports organizations in North County.

“We are so excited to welcome runners from around the region and across the country to participate in the 26th annual Wine Country Run 10K run and the half marathon,” said Ashley Blake, Wine Country Runs Committee member. “This run is held during harvest in the Central Coast, which is such a unique time and one of the most beautiful seasons in wine country. We look forward to another successful year showcasing the picturesque vineyards, running with family and friends, and giving back to youth sports programs in our community.”

Registration for the race is now available through the website at winecountryruns.com. Participants walking the half marathon will begin at 7:15 a.m. with runners starting at 8 a.m. and the 10K following at 8:30 a.m. Following the race, all runners and spectators will enjoy a fun and festive post-race party at CaliPaso Winery. Located in the courtyard and on the expansive lawn of the winery, there will be food, beverages, and music for all to enjoy. Registrants are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes.

Registration for the half marathon is $99 and the 10K is $59 and includes a commemorative race T-shirt, race bib, breakfast ticket, wine pass, and chip timing. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for those that are 21 years of age and older. On-site parking, ample restrooms, and many water refill stations will be provided throughout the venue and on the racecourse. Registration prices will increase to $109 for the half marathon and $69 for the 10K on Sept. 18.

All half-marathon participants will receive a finishers medal and a commemorative stemless wine glass. A “Win Your Weight in Wine” grand prize is given to the first-place male and female half-marathon winners. Other awards include an engraved plaque for the top 3 finishers in each gender category and race division, as well as gift cards to local businesses.

The proceeds of the 2022 Wine Country Run went to local charities and youth sports organizations including the Paso Robles Recreation Department, the San Ardo Union Elementary School District, the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund (JWBYLF) and Saint Rose School Athletic Department. To learn more, visit winecountryruns.com

