Best of the West Antique Equipment Show kicks off the Pioneer Day fundraisers

PASO ROBLES — The Pioneer Day Committee has announced the schedule for this year’s events and fundraisers, all of which contribute to the continued success of Pioneer Day. As always, the community comes together to celebrate the heritage of Paso Robles and the surrounding areas.

The first Pioneer Day was organized by community volunteers with generous donations of time, materials, and money. Their goal was to create a day of community friendship and commemoration of local heritage. This mission remains unchanged as we mark 94 years of tradition.

Event Schedule:

advertisement

Best of the West: The Antique Equipment Show

Dates: May 24-26

May 24-26 Location: Historic Santa Margarita Ranch

Historic Santa Margarita Ranch Details: Attendees will enjoy an up-close and hands-on look at antique equipment, including tractors, engines, cars, steam trains, airplanes, and more.

Attendees will enjoy an up-close and hands-on look at antique equipment, including tractors, engines, cars, steam trains, airplanes, and more. Tickets: Daily tickets are $15, weekend passes are $30, and children 5 and under are free.

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival

Date: June 1

June 1 Location: Paso Robles Event Center

Paso Robles Event Center Details: Benefiting Pioneer Day, this festival has hosted over 2,500 craft beer lovers since 2012. Enjoy an array of craft beers in a festive atmosphere.

San Miguel Old Timers BBQ

Date: August 25, 12-2 p.m.

August 25, 12-2 p.m. Location: San Miguel Community Park

San Miguel Community Park Details: Hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club, this event promises a delightful barbecue experience for all.

Pioneer Day Kickoff Party

Date: September 28

September 28 Location: Estrella Warbird Museum

Estrella Warbird Museum Details: A fun-filled evening featuring a barbecue dinner, live and dessert auctions, music, dancing, and casino games. Meet the 2024 Royalty in a lively setting.

94th Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade

Date: October 12, 10 a.m.

October 12, 10 a.m. Location: Downtown Paso Robles

Downtown Paso Robles Details: This year’s parade will feature antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, youth groups, church groups, civic groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more.

For more information about the events, please visit PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org and BestoftheWestshow.com.

Feature Image: Attendees enjoy an up-close and hands-on look at antique equipment, including tractors, engines, cars, steam trains, airplanes, and more, at the Best of the West show in 2023. Photo by Rick Evans

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...