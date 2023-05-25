PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles District Cemetery is gearing up for its annual Memorial Day traditions, inviting the community to come together and pay tribute to the brave veterans who have served their country. This year’s events will take place on Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29.

On Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m., community members are encouraged to join the Paso Robles Elks Lodge at the Paso Robles District Cemetery for a flag placement activity. Volunteers will have the opportunity to recognize and honor veterans by placing flags on each of their graves, creating a powerful and patriotic display.

The main Memorial Day service will be held on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. The service, which serves as a meaningful commemoration, will provide an opportunity for attendees to come together in remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made by military personnel. It promises to be a solemn and heartfelt event.

Following the Memorial Day service, a flag retrieval ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday. This important activity ensures that each flag placed on the veterans’ graves is respectfully collected and properly stored until the next Memorial Day.

The Paso Robles Elks Lodge, in collaboration with the Paso Robles District Cemetery, expresses their anticipation and invites the community to participate in these significant Memorial Day events. Join them as they honor the memory of veterans and their invaluable service to our nation.

