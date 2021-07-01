Live in-person events in North County and Avila Beach

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — San Luis Obispo County will be celebrating the 4th of July, in-person this year, and there are plenty of opportunities to join.

Atascadero

Music Festival: Atascadero’s Annual Music Festival will be held at the Atascadero Lake Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit Atascadero’s website at visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=382.

Templeton

Pancake Breakfast: The Templeton Fire station’s annual pancake breakfast will take place on Sunday, Jul. 4, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Templeton Fire Department at 206 5th Street Templeton, CA 93465. Tickets can be purchased online here: eventbrite.com/e/2021-4th-of-july-pancake-breakfast-dine-in-pick-up-tickets-155376779129

Parade: Templeton’s Annual 4th of July Parade will take place on Sunday, Jul. 4 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Get your seat on the curb along Crocker or Main Street from 1st to 8th streets for the hometown parade.

Avila Beach

Doggie Parade: Join Avila in their 4th of July Doggie Parade and Doggie Costume Contest at the Avila Beach Promenade at 11 a.m. For more information or to register your dog visit avilabeachcc.com

