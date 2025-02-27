Here’s a look at this week’s events, featuring exciting activities, gatherings, and opportunities for all ages. Don’t miss out on the fun — mark your calendars and join in!

March Events

March 2

13th Annual Cioppino & Vino

Paso Robles Event Center

advertisement

1-4pm

Indulge in a mouthwatering feast while supporting a great cause — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum. Cioppino & Vino will feature cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions with all proceeds going directly to the museum.

“Dynamic Duos” Concert

Atascadero Bible Church

3-5pm

Atascadero Community Band presents “Dynamic Duos”, a free concert celebrating famous partnerships in music.

March 8

PRTCC Gala

Rava Winery

6785 Creston Road, Paso Robles

5-8pm

The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce hosts its Annual Gala & Awards, honoring community leaders, including winemaker Gary Eberle, with a Parisian-themed celebration.

March 15

Blacksmithing Battle and Chili Cookoff

Templeton Museum

301 Main St. Templeton

8am-5pm

Templeton Historical Museum hosts its first annual Blacksmithing Battle & Chili Cookoff, featuring blacksmith competitions, metal art, chili tasting, auctions, and prizes. Proceeds benefit the museum.

March 17

St. Patrick’s Day!

March 21-23

25th Annual City Wide Yard Sale

Morro Bay, Multiple Locations

8am-2pm

The 2025 Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale runs March 21-23, rain or shine. Sign-ups begin January 1 via email or phone. Provide your name, address, participation days, and sale item descriptions. Sale maps available March 17.

March 22

6th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

12-4pm

Enjoy unlimited samples from 55+ craft breweries, wineries, cideries, and more, plus food trucks, live entertainment, vendors, and lawn games. Shuttle services available.

April Events

April 2

Atascadero Farmers Market 8th Anniversary

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

3-5:30pm

Get fresh and locally grown produce every Wednesday at the Atascadero’s Farmers Market in the beautiful Sunken Gardens.

April 5

Trinity Lutheran School Annual Gala and Auction

Paso Robles Inn Ballroom

1103 Spring Street, Paso Robles

5-10pm

For Details and Tickets visit: Auctria.events/casinoroyale2025

April 19

Part for the Planet

Charles Paddock Zoo

10am-3pm

The Annual “Party for the Planet” Earth Day Celebration is a fun way for children of all ages to experience interactive adventures, hands-on activities, exhibits by sustainability-conscious businesses, plus a variety of educational demonstrations. Party for the Planet activities are included with General Admission.

April 26

Citywide Yard Sale

Atascadero

8am-2pm

For more information on how you can participate or for shopping information, go to atascaderoyardsale.com

Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Antique Motorcycles & Sidecars, British Cars & PR Comic Book EXPO

Downtown Paso Robles

9am-3pm

For more information or vendor forms, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

April 26-27

Wine 4 Paws Weekend

North County

Support homeless pets by shopping or tasting at 80+ SLO County businesses April 26-27, with 10 percent of sales benefiting Woods Humane Society!

Farmers Markets

Morro Bay

Every Saturday

Main St. & Morro Bay Blvd from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

Morro Bay

Every Thursday

2650 Main St. Spencer’s Parking Lot from 2 to 4:30 pm.

Cambria

Every Friday

1000 Main St., Veterans Hall Parking Lot from 2:30 to 5 pm.

Baywood / Los Osos

Every Monday

668 Santa Maria Ave, San Luis Obispo from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Avila Beach

Every Friday

Avila Beach Promenade from 4 to 8 p.m.

Paso Robles

Every Tuesday

11th and Spring, from 9:30 am to noon.

Paso Robles

Country Farm & Craft Market

11th and Spring, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Templeton

Every Saturday

Crocker St. and 6th St from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Atascadero

Every Wednesday

6505 El Camino Real from 3 to 6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...