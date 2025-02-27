Senior wrestler becomes first female from PRHS to qualify for state; boys’ team showcases strong performances in Fresno

PASO ROBLES — Over the weekend, the Paso Robles High wrestling team showcased its talent at the CIF Central Section Masters Tournament, held Feb. 21-22 at Selland Arena in Fresno. The tournament brought together top wrestlers from across the region, and the Bearcats made their mark with impressive performances.

The standout of the tournament was Denisse DeLaCruz Lopez, who made history by becoming the first female Bearcat wrestler to qualify for the state meet. Denisse secured a fourth-place finish in the section, an outstanding achievement that cements her place among the top wrestlers in California. Currently ranked within the top 32 in the state, Denisse advanced to the quarterfinals before facing a tough match against Nipomo’s No. 4 seed. Despite the setback, she rebounded with a victory over the No. 3 seed before ultimately securing fourth place.

“Although she lost that match, Denisse demonstrated resilience by defeating the No. 3 seed before ultimately falling to Nipomo again, securing a fourth-place finish,” said head wrestling coach Nate Ybarra.

Denisse, a dedicated wrestler since her freshman year, is now a senior with aspirations of continuing her passion at the collegiate level. She will travel to Bakersfield this weekend to compete at the California State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Senior Brandon England (right) also had a strong showing at the Master Tournament in Fresno, but fell short of state qualification. Photos provided by Nate Ybarra

The Bearcats boys team also delivered strong performances at the Masters Tournament in Fresno. Juniors Drake Mello and Caleb Konoski advanced to the second day of competition, narrowly missing state qualification. Other Bearcat competitors, including Octavio Martinez, Logan Camack, Pedro Coronado, and Alan Melgar, gained valuable experience and are expected to build on their performances for next season. Senior Brandon England also had a strong showing but fell short of state qualification.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are proud of their wrestlers’ dedication and achievements. The team looks forward to continued success in the coming seasons, with Denisse leading the way as she represents Paso Robles at the state championships.

Feature Image: Denisse DeLaCruz Lopez made history at the CIF Central Section Masters Tournament in Fresno by becoming the first female Bearcat wrestler to qualify for the state meet. Photos provided by Nate Ybarra

