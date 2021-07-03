Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band kick off the series

PASO ROBLES — After a year of no gatherings and cancelations of most of the community’s favorite events due to the pandemic, last Thursday, Jul. 1, the beloved annual tradition of Concerts in the Park returned with Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band.

With at least a hundred people gathered around the gazebo in lawn chairs and picnic blankets, the vocals were blasting, and the crowd was on their feet dancing!

Photo courtesy of Paso Robles Rec Department

Paso Robles Recreation Services shared via social media, “Paso Robles turned out in a BIG way last night for our first concert of 2021! What a blast! Monte Mills gave the crowd exactly what they wanted. It feels great to be back!”

The evening’s concert was sponsored by J. Lohr Wines, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Rotary Club of Paso Robles, Pioneer Day Committee, and MedPlus of Atascadero.

The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park Concert Series in-kind sponsors are Paso Robles Press Magazine, New Times, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Paso Robles Main Street Association, Travel Paso, and Cold Stone Creamery.

The free bike valet service was provided by Bike SLO County, made possible by a sponsorship from Firestone Walker Brewing Company.

Next Thursday, Jul. 8, Brass Mash will be playing and sponsored by Firestone Walker Brewing Company J. Lohr Wines and 1st District County Supervisor John Peschong.

See you there!

Summer Line-up all concerts start at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jul. 8: Brass Mash (hard pop brass band)

Thursday, Jul. 15: Tommy C. & The Black Widow Grease Band (American rock n’ roll)

Thursday, Jul. 22: JD Project (rock and country)

Thursday, Jul. 29: Molly Ringwald Project (80’s tribute)

Thursday, Aug. 5: Paso Wine Man Jazz Allstars (jazz and big band standards)

Thursday, Aug. 12: Unfinished Business (60’s rock n’ roll)

Thursday, Aug. 19: Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)

Thursday, Aug. 26: Joy Bonner Band (funky rock, R&B)

