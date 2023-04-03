Concerts begin in City Park on Thursday, June 15

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles REC Foundation, in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, J. Lohr Vineyards, and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company is pleased to announce the 2023 summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The concert season will kick off at 6 p.m. at City Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, June 15, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 24.

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” commented Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia. “These family-friendly all-ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are. So, put on your dancing shoes or spread out the picnic blanket and celebrate summer with us at Concerts in the Park.”

This year, Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or via email at lplescia@prcity.com.

The 2023 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 15

Molly Ringwald Project (’80s pop and rock)

Thursday, June 22

Soundhouse (rock ’n’ roll)

Thursday, June 29

Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock ‘n’ roll)

Thursday, July 13

Bobby Santa Cruz Band (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, July 20

Carbon City Lights (rock, soul)

Thursday, August 3

Back Pages Band (classic rock)

Thursday, August 10

Incendio (Latin/world music)

Thursday, August 17

Dirty Cello (cello-led rock n’ roll)

Thursday, August 24

Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer, and water and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation, whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

For additional concert information,visit prcity.com/concertsinthepark or facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

