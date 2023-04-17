Class of 2024 seniors with family that settled in Paso Robles area prior to World War II encouraged to apply

PASO ROBLES — The Pioneer Day Committee is looking for Pioneer Day Belle nominees for the 93rd Annual Pioneer Day. Belles and their attendants are young ladies representing a local Pioneer Family that came to the area between the 1880s and 1930. They are usually fresh high school graduates and young women. Their families have deep-rooted connections in the Paso Robles community.

Belle attendants represent the different areas that make up the Paso Robles Area and can vary each year. Areas often represented are Carissa Plains, Creston, Parkfield, Templeton, Adelaide, Linne Township, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and so many more.

Young women who meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

advertisement

17-19 years old

Living and attending high school in the Paso Robles/Templeton area.

High School senior graduating class of 2024.

A family that settled in the Paso Robles area prior to World War II.

For more information or to apply, contact pioneerdaybellesncourt@gmail.com

Feature Image: The 2022 Pioneer Day Belle and her attendants (from left): Kylie Stroud​, Graceann Cooper, Jane Foltz-Cary, Jenna Wilshusen (Belle), Ellie Sonniksen​, Brooklyn Pesenti, and Emily Wilson. The Pioneer Day is seeking applicants for the 2023 Pioneer Day Belle. Photos by Rick Evans / PRP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...