10th Annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival Lineup Announced

TEMPLETON — The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for its Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. The first day, Saturday, Sept. 16, will be closed out by Grammy-nominated Marcus King. Sunday, Sept. 17, will feature the Grammy-nominated act The Wood Brothers.

In its 10th year, Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will again deliver two days of wine-loving, peace, and jammin’ in the vines, all benefiting Templeton Music Education. In addition to the headliners, the always eclectic lineup will include The Fearless Flyers (funk), Cory Wong (Funk/Jazz/R&B), Nth Power Presents: Earth, Wind & Fire (performing the songs of Earth, Wind & Fire) (soul/funk), Sierra Hull (Bluegrass, Americana), Ron Artis ii & the Truth (Rock/Soul/Blues), Próxima Parada (Soul), Huntertones (Horn Ensemble), Big Richard(Bluegrass), Boot Juice (soul/funk/good vibes), Mama Magnolia (Americana), Wolf Jett (Americana), Samba Loca (Afro-Brazilian), Thrown Out Bones (Rock ’n’ Roll), and Battle Of The Bands contest winner TBA.

Tickets are now on sale at the festival’s website. Two-day passes are $145/pp, along with $95 single-day passes. Children 4 and under are free, and 5-12 are just $10.

Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival features back-to-back band performances on two stages, a gallery of local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro wines, Bethel Road spirits, craft beers, hard ciders, food trucks, and more. The Udsen family has gifted event proceeds to local, education-based nonprofit organizations each year. The total donated over the past nine years exceeds $140,000. This year’s recipient is again the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association (TIMBA), a parent volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the experiences of Templeton High School musicians.

The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will be held Sept. 16-17 amidst Castoro Cellars’ Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton. For more information, go to whalerockmusicfestival.com.

