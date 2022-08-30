The tour runs between Sept. 9 and Oct. 30

PASO ROBLES — In celebration of Paso Robles’ iconic wine country landscapes, Erin Hanson is sponsoring an Art & Wine Tour with five wineries in Paso Robles. The contemporary impressionist artist will display her paintings of wine country landscapes at each of the following wineries: Adelaida Vineyards, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Calipaso Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard, and Rava Wines.

This self-guided tour will allow guests to enjoy tastings at their leisure, while exploring the stunning texture and colors of Paso Robles landscape captured in Hanson’s stylistic “Open Impressionism.” Guests will have the opportunity to enter a free raffle at each wine tasting location along the Art & Wine Tour. The more wineries they visit, the more chances they will have to enter the raffle. Prizes will range from Erin Hanson 3D Textured Replicas and coffee table books to a selection of wines from the participating vineyards.

The Art & Wine Tour will take place between Sept. 9 and Oct. 30. During this time, guests can visit each of the local wineries to view the paintings on display. Visitors are encouraged to check with each winery for their open hours and to make tasting appointments. For all other inquiries please email Adeyln Reed at adelyn@erinhanson.com.

About Erin Hanson

Erin Hanson is a life-long painter, beginning her study of oils as a young child. Her passion for natural beauty is seen in her work as she transforms vistas familiar and rare into stunning interpretations of bold color, playful rhythms, and raw emotional impact. Her frequent forays into National Parks and other havens of nature include backpacking expeditions, rock climbing, and photo safaris. Hanson’s unique painting style has become known as Open Impressionism, which is now taught in art schools around the world.

