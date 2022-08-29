One arrested and eight cited for license violations at Paso Robles DUI checkpoint

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department has released results from their DUI checkpoint held on Aug. 27.

One person was arrested for driving under the influence and eight were cited to driving without a license.

The checkpoint was held in the 900 block of Creston Road from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

According to PRPD, the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

As the state continues to work to stop the spread of COVID-19, Paso Robles Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling.

Paso Robles Police Department will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint between September and January.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

