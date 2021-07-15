Meet the artist and watch him work

NORTH COUNTY — Artist Adam Eron Welch will be visiting the Central Coast this week and conducting live painting events at two different North County locations.

Welch will be painting from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jul. 14, and Thursday, Jul. 15 at Farron Elizabeth, located at 5955 Entrada Ave. in Atascadero. He will then paint from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jul. 16, and Saturday, Jul. 17 at Brecon Estate located at 7450 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles.

“Adam is not only my favorite living artist,” said Farron Walker—the owner of Farron Elizabeth, “he is also a person I have a tremendous amount of respect for. Adam puts an incredible amount of thought and integrity into every project he takes on.”

Welch was born and raised in rural Merrimack County, New Hampshire, in the small town of Epsom. The youngest of six boys, Welch began painting seriously at age 12, studying the works of Andrew Wyeth.

By age 13, he apprenticed under artist Melvin Bolden. Bolden himself was a pupil of Norman Rockwell.

By age 15, Welch began studying independently from the collections at the Currier Museum of Art, the Fogg Museum at Harvard, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the National Art Gallery, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Vatican in Rome.

In 2015, Welch traveled to over 40 countries—including Cambodia, Colombia, Indonesia, and Egypt—and commemorated his experiences in the forms of drawings and paintings.

Following his travels, Welch moved to Southern California and established an art studio in North Park, San Diego.

In 2018 Welch had his first major solo art exhibition, “Urban Archaic,” in downtown Paso Robles. That exhibition sold out in the first four hours. His art now appears on numerous wine labels, album covers, murals, and magazines. Welch’s new paintings are sold exclusively through Farron Elizabeth, in Atascadero though he currently has a residency at Brecon Estate.

“We have over 15 original paintings from his Resilient Series,” said Walker, “as well as his Transcendence Series for sale at the Boutique ranging from $150 – $300. In addition, Welch brought new paintings to showcase this week as well.”

For more information on Welch and his work, visit farronelizabeth.com.

