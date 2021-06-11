Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

Members of the Atascadero Historical Society are busy people these days. They have started work on the Memory Walk that will share reflections on bricks of the past, present, and future. They will be placed on the Pathway that meanders through the Colony Heritage Center located on Capistrano in Atascadero.

Two large Memory Gates will be constructed from Deordia Cedar trees which were removed from around the Administration Building during repairs due to the 2003 earthquake.

The Society is raising funds to continue the work of building the Colony Heritage Center. With the purchase of a personalized, engraved brick, which will be permanently and prominently displayed on the Memory Walk, the brick will become a permanent part of Atascadero History.

On Jun. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of the Society will hold an Estate Sale in the historic cabin at 6105 Capistrano at Hotel Park next to the Atascadero Library. There will be items from the Colony House Museum which have been donated but were not able to be used in the Museum.

The Ice Cream Social returns on Sunday, Jun. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum patio. Ice cream will be provided, and attendees can bring toppings to share. The event is open to the public.

To learn more, visit atascaderohistoricalsociety.org.

Looking for a fun night out? Consider joining Quota members and friends on Jul. 1, from 6-9:30 p.m., to play BUNCO at the Grange Hall, 5035 Palma Avenue, Atascadero. Tickets are $20 and include munchies and beverages. For reservations, contact Pam at (805)466-1588.

In lieu of our Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival this year, our Committee has teamed up with the Atascadero Chamber to launch a “passport to fun.” Or you might call it a passport to “travel to taste” some very special beverages here in the North County.

You can purchase your passport at our “Kick-Off” on Jun. 26, from 2-5 p.m. at the new Zoo Garden at Atascadero Lake Park. There will be music, food available for purchase, and “beverage tasting” opportunities. Admission is free with your passport or $20 without.

Early-bird passports are $65 until Jun. 26. After that, the cost is $75. It gives the holder complimentary tastings when visiting 18 wineries, 4 breweries, 2 distilleries, and one cidery between Jun. 26 and Dec. 31, 2021. Passport holders will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and discounts on local hotel stays. See more information at VisitAtascadero.com/events. Click on the Atascadero Lakeside Weekend events for June 25 and 26.

The City of Atascadero is hosting an official Ribbon Cutting at “The Plaza” across from the Sunken Gardens and next to the tunnel to Atascadero High School on Wednesday, Jun. 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. There will be live music, tours of La Plaza and a celebration as the new area of town is introduced. Farmers Market will also be open from 3-6 p.m. Lots happening downtown!

