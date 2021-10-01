Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

The Quota Colony Reception kicked off the week-long activities of Colony Days and was well attended last Sunday at ABC Church by over 100 guests, including Charlotte and Mike Byrne, the 2021 King and Queen of Colony Days, and Joan Rexroth, 2021 Grand Marshal of the Colony Days Parade. They were introduced by Kent Kenney, Colony Days Royalty Chairman.

Guests were served refreshments while they visited and listened to stories about growing up in Atascadero.

Quota of Atascadero reception chairman Dyann Shepard said she was thrilled at the turnout since there are still some restrictions due to COVID. She said the event is a special day and Quota members are happy to participate in Colony Days in this way. The theme for the 2021 Colony Days is “Celebrate Community.”

Colony Days was founded by Maggie Rice Vandergon in 1973. She was in attendance at the reception and enjoyed visiting with many former Colony Days Committee members.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Karen McNamara, Colony Days Committee Chairman, announced that the Colony Days Mixer will take place today (September 30) at 5:30 p.m. at the main building of the beautiful new La Plaza across from the Sunken Gardens. She said that there will be signs by the entrance to help people find the area.

The Zappas family is graciously providing the space for the event, which is open to the public. This is another opportunity for the Royalty to be honored. Refreshments will be served.

The celebration of Colony Days will take place on Saturday, October 2, in the Sunken Gardens. The parade will commence at 10 a.m. For more information, visit colonydays.org.

The following recipes are from “Great Recipes from the Colony,” published in 1993, and the Atascadero “Centennial Cookbook,” published in 2013. I just happened to find recipes from Maggie Rice Vandergon and our Parade Marshal Joan Rexroth.

Note: I’ve included Maggie’s Margarita recipe in my column before, but it is worth repeating!

World’s Greatest Margarita

Maggie Rice Vandergon, Atascadero

Founder of Colony Days

Ingredients:

1 can frozen lemonade (6 oz.)

1 can frozen limeade (6 oz.)

(Use empty lemonade can for the next measures.)

1½ can beer

1 1/3 can tequila

¼ to ½ can triple sec

ice cubes

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in large pitcher. Mix well. Fill standard size blender 2/3 full of ice. Pour liquid ingredients over ice. Blend at frappe setting until mixture reaches that consistency. Pour into margarita glasses. Salting rim is optional.

Makes 2 full blenders.

Caramel Squares

Joan Rexroth, Atascadero

Colony Days 2021 Parade Marshal

Ingredients:

Base

1 cup butter

1½ cups flour

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons cocoa

Filling:

1 cup butter

4 tablespoons flour

1½ cups brown sugar

1 can Eagle Brand milk

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Frosting:

1 12-ounce package chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream first 5 ingredients together. Spread in 10 x14 inch cookie sheet. Bake 15 minutes. Heat next 5 ingredients until dissolved. Pour over base. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Return to oven to melt. Remove from oven. Spread melted chocolate over base. Cool. Cut in 2 x2 inch squares.

Cheers!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...