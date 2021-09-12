Historic Colony Days Celebrations and Parade

By Barbie Butz

Quota of Atascadero members are looking for Atascadero residents who have lived in the community for 40 years or more and who are age 55 or older. They will receive an invitation to attend the Colony Days Reception presented by Quota on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at Atascadero Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 6225 Atascadero Avenue.

The 43rd Annual Reception will kick off a week of festivities celebrating Atascadero’s historic Colony Days. The 2021 theme for the parade and celebration

in the Sunken Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 2, is “Celebrating Community.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and moves along El Camino Real.

The afternoon reception will begin with the crowning of the King and Queen of Colony Days and the introduction of the Grand Marshal for the parade, followed with special entertainment and an opportunity for “old-timers” to tell their stories of growing up in Atascadero.

If you no longer live in Atascadero but attended Atascadero schools, still live in North County, and wish to attend the reception, please contact Dyann Shepard at (805)466-8602 to RSVP.

For more information about Colony Days activities, visit colonydays.org.

Want to get in the spirit of fall? Think about cooking up some apple butter for your family and friends. Cook in a tall pot or cover with a splatter screen to keep your counter clean. Also, use caution when blending hot liquids. Hold the blender lid down with a kitchen towel while the blender is running.

Apple Butter

Ingredients:

3 pounds peeled, cored, and cubed apples

1½ cups apple cider

½ cup honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes or until apples are tender. Let cool slightly, then puree in a blender or food processor until very smooth. Transfer back to the saucepan and cook over medium heat for 40 minutes more or until mixture is very thick, stirring frequently. Stir almost constantly during the last 5 minutes of cooking to avoid burning. Fill small, clean jelly jars and cover with secure lids. Let cool and refrigerate. Serve as you would jams and jellies.

Here’s a tasty Sangria to serve your guests this fall.

Honey Apple Sangria

Pour 1 (750-ml) bottle white wine into a large pitcher. Whisk in ¼ cup honey. Stir in 1 cup apple cider or sparkling cider and 1/3 cup brandy. Add 1 small thinly sliced apple, 1 thinly sliced lemon, and 1 thinly sliced lime to pitcher. Chill for 1 hour or until very cold. Serve over ice.

Remember to check your closets for coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts you are not wearing anymore. Any of our north county cleaners will clean them at no charge for Coats for Kids and adults. Our committee will pick them up and distribute them in December to low-income families.

Remember Patriot Day on Sept. 11. I know I will never forget. It seems like yesterday, not 20 years ago. God Bless America.

Cheers.

