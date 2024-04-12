We personally want to thank you for supporting The Natural Alternative since we opened our doors 29 years ago. We are planning a special day just for you on Saturday, April 27, where you will enjoy 25 percent off storewide. We will also have multiple raffle baskets to give away to participating customers, vendors sampling out their goods, as well as free samples galore. Mark your calendar and don’t miss this celebration.

When the store opened in 1995, little did we know it would explode into “the store that’s so much more” — all thanks to you. We have continued to expand our product lines, maintaining the exceptional quality supplements you’ve learned to trust. All of our hair and skincare lines are clean and free of chemicals. We are extremely proud to offer a variety of meal replacement shakes, greens, high quality CBD products, children’s supplements, and even products for pets. We also carry a selection of beautiful SoulKu bracelets and necklaces.

There will be free mini consultations with our in-house nutritionist Margaret Pauls to help you focus on your health. We will have local esthetician Lauri O’Neill promoting our amazing line of Derma-E products. The amazing Jena Baird from Dharma YofaLoft will be in the house to answer all your questions about starting a Yoga practice. Our wonderful reps from Gaia Herbs and Standard Process will also be celebrating with us. Last but not least, you will get to enjoy our Ancient Nutrition drink table that will keep you energized as well as hydrated while you shop.

Our talented staff will be on hand all day to answer your questions and assist you with your special shopping needs. Mark your calendar — this is a big one: Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., we have our storewise sale. Enter to win one of our many raffle baskets and receive tons of samples with each purchase. It’s our way of saying thank you to our wonderful community for supporting The Natural Alternative since 1995!

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook for product discounts, updates, and exclusive giveaways.

The Team @ The Natural Alternative

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...