by Gina Fitzpatrick

They say that time goes by in the blink of an eye. Where did 2023 go? It feels like we were just celebrating the end of 2022. As we reflect on this past year, we thought it would be fun to share our year in review.

As always, and maybe even more than ever before, we spent our year advocating, educating, and promoting our communities. With a dynamic Board of Directors consisting of 21 diverse individuals and a rock solid ambassador team, we sure accomplished a lot.

We hosted 10 Women in Business luncheons in 2023. With an average of 60 attendees, that’s approximately 600 contacts to make. This event is open to members and non-members as well. Will we see you at WIB in 2024?

In February, we held our Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony, which was our most well attended and successful ceremony to date. We honored multiple community members and businesses who have selflessly devoted their time and efforts to creating a better and more beautiful North County. Join us on March 23, 2024, as we celebrate together.

We had a blast at our membership mixers and hope that those who attended share in those sentiments. Always a fan favorite, our North County Membership Mixer, cohosted by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, had an amazing turnout at Broken Earth Winery.

4th of July in Templeton did not disappoint this year, with thousands of people coming to enjoy the festivities in the Templeton Park. Between the band, amazing food and drinks, and all of the fun vendor booths, many smiles were shared. We look forward to another incredible turnout next year.

Leadership North County was relaunched by the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Our 15 participants have already attended a retreat and two workshops. Learning from local business leaders and community members about the importance of leadership in North County. The application for Class #6 is now open — LeadershipNorthCounty.com.

October is one of the busiest months in our communities for events, and we still had a great turnout at the Templeton Family Fall Festival. We helped raise funds for Templeton Park playground structure repairs. Just weeks later, we had a blast with the Trick or Treating on Main Street.

Our Visitor Center engaged with more than 38,000 visitors and gave over 245,000 site referrals to our local businesses, and PasoRoblesChamber.com received over 145,000 website visits. Not only are our visitors from all over the country, we see thousands of international guests as well. Topping that list is Canada, England, Australia, and France. Don’t forget to stop by and send a free postcard from our Visitor Center.

The PRTCC team always enjoys connecting with community members. If you are looking for the most current community event offerings or want to get the word out about your event, you can reach out to our Programs and Marketing Coordinator. If you are looking to get the most out of your Chamber membership, stop by and talk to our membership team. There’s always a warm greeting when you call our office.

We sincerely hope your 2024 is full of health, wealth, and happiness. Cheers!

