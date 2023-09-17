By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Photos by Becca Sligh

For over 30 years, Susan Chaply has been offering interior design services. Originally from Indiana, she “was the kid that used to rearrange the furniture in the rooms” and let her creative side shine.

Once Chaply moved to Orange County and started working at the Laguna Design Center in 1989, she never looked back. Working with designers and showroom owners and seeing their work in Architectural Digest and other trade magazines ensured that she was learning from the best in the business.

Learning every aspect gave her the confidence to start her own design business, which culminated in Veranda Home in Paso Robles, where she offers complete residential design services, as well as seasonal gifts and decor. Design services are complimentary as long as client purchases at least $3,000 in products from the showroom.

Chaply’s favorite part of the business is observing a homeowner’s reaction to the transformation of their space. “Creating spaces that provide a sense of comfort, pride and enjoyment beyond their expectations is what makes my job special,” she says.

By creating interiors throughout the United States and internationally, she has learned about different regions and cultures, therefore applying it to design, making it one of her favorite aspects of her career.

“We strive to make the process as seamless as possible by sharing what we have learned throughout the years,” Chaply notes. The expertise behind Veranda Home is to collaborate with clients and refrain from making costly mistakes or taking too long to furnish a room.

They do not create just the look of the moment from something “seen on TV or instagram.” Veranda Home creates any style that suits the client and space, whether that is adding one piece of furniture or a redesign of an entire home, the goal is to make the process easy and enjoyable.

Veranda Home

1732 Spring Street, Paso Robles

(949) 702-3638

veranda-home.com

