By BeeWench Farm

We all know that the best produce and meats are always at your local farmer’s markets, but there’s so much more. We have crafters, growers, and more at all the markets selling all kinds of things to enjoy for yourself or gift to others.

If you are looking for a gift that anyone will enjoy, stop by the Lorz Farm stand. They are a veteran-owned and family-operated farm and plant nursery in Paso Robles that specializes in plants adapted to our climate. They sell their beautiful, healthy plants at the downtown Paso farmer’s market on Tuesday mornings, Wednesdays in Atascadero, and Saturdays in Templeton. They have cute succulents in fun containers that make perfect gifts for anyone and beautiful flowering plants that would make wonderful Mother’s Day gifts.

Another great booth to visit is Celia Chocolatier. They craft all their dark chocolate bars here on the Central Coast and have the best flavors. Their chocolates are made with natural ingredients and packaged beautifully. I personally love the orange chocolate bar and the raspberry, pistachio, and coconut dark chocolate bar. You can find them at the local Tuesday Paso Robles market, Morro Bay market on Thursday, and Templeton Market on Saturdays.

Probably the most beautiful stand at any farmer’s market is GreenLove. You can’t miss the shimmering gold tablecloth, beautiful flowers, and colorful tonics at almost all the farmer’s markets throughout the county. Ashley is extremely kind and knowledgeable. She’s happy to help you find something for any sort of issues or ailment. If you need a beautiful gift, she always has gorgeous bouquets of organically grown flowers from her family farm, chocolates, granolas, lotions, teas, tinctures, edible flowers, and more. Her rose pearl lip balm makes me smile every time I use it and would make an excellent gift, but really get one and treat yourself too. She has shared her Beauty Latte recipe, which would be a perfect and beautiful treat for your mom or any special person in your life.

Did you know that it’s national strawberry month? I love strawberries and they never last very long in our house with everyone eating them. This month’s recipe is so delicious and is a true crowd pleaser. Avocado Strawberry Mango Salsa is great for dipping chips or adding to salads, tacos, fish, or chicken.

If you are looking for in season produce to brighten up your meals, here are some things available at the markets right now:

Fruits:

Strawberries

Blueberries

Cherries

Figs

Peaches

Raspberries

Vegetables:

Artichokes

Cucumbers

Lettuce

Peas

Rhubarb

Squash

Beets

Leeks

Avocado Strawberry Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup diced strawberries (about 1 full green container of berries)

1 cup diced ripe mango (about 2 large mangoes)

1 avocado, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced (omit if you don’t like heat)

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

2-3 tablespoons diced cilantro

1 small lime, juiced

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix to combine. Garnish with extra cilantro. Serve with pita or tortilla chips for dipping. Serves 4-6. Double the recipe to serve 10-12.

GreenLove’s Beauty Latte Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup Coconut Milk

1 tsp GreenLove’s Beauty Elixir Powder

1/4 tsp Vanilla Bean Powder

1/4 tsp Ceylon Cinnamon

A pinch of Sea Salt

1 tsp Honey

GreenLove’s Edible Flowers for topping

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, heat up 1 cup of coconut milk over medium heat until it is warm but not boiling. Add 1 tsp of GreenLove’s Beauty Elixir Powder, 1/4 tsp of vanilla bean powder, 1/4 tsp of Ceylon cinnamon, a pinch of sea salt, and 1 tsp of honey to the warm coconut milk. Whisk the mixture gently until the powders are dissolved and the ingredients are well combined. Continue to heat the mixture for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the Beauty Latte is heated through and well mixed, remove it from the heat. Pour the Beauty Latte into a mug. Place GreenLove’s Edible Flowers on top of the latte for a beautiful presentation. Enjoy your delicious and beauty-boosting Beauty Latte with the edible flowers topping.

