By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Staff Sgt. Alberto Godinez has served in the United States Air Force (USAF) for the past seven years. He is the only USAF and United States Space Force (USSF) recruiter in SLO County.

At 16, Godinez knew he wanted to join the Air Force and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who had served for 30 years. His grandfather told him about the opportunities from serving in the Air Force, including “traveling the world and setting the foundation for my future,” Godinez says.

By the time Godinez was a senior in high school, he talked with his local recruiter and the rest is history. “I have traveled across the world to countries like Korea, Japan, Africa, Germany, and all over the United States,” he adds.

Godinez enjoys having the opportunity to directly impact the lives of so many individuals who are looking to start their careers. He volunteered to become a recruiter, wanting to be stationed in California to “connect with those of similar upbringings and share my experience to help them for the better,” he says.

The recruiting process begins in Godinez’s office in SLO to see if they are initially qualified for the Air/Space Force. After he goes over an applicant’s history and the applicant takes a practice aptitude test, and then goes to the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Los Angeles for a full medical examination. Upon meeting all qualifications, the recruit does job counseling.

“Once we find you a job of your choosing, you get ready to leave to basic military training and begin your career,” He says.

Godinez does his best to go to annual events within the community whenever an invite is given, but as the sole SLO County recruiter, his focus is on providing that service.

V/R

Alberto Godinez, SSgt, USAF

USAF/ USSF Recruiter

369th Recruiting Squadron

3860 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

(805) 717-7446

