Samuel Johnson reminds us that “April is a moment of joy for those who have survived the winter.” After months of rain and stretches of gloomy weather, we’ve been stuck inside for days at a time. The lack of sunshine dampens our mood and often leaves us with emotional and physical challenges. Now it’s time to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather and April holidays like National Walking Day, National Gardening Day, Go Fly a Kite Day, National Picnic Day, and National Exercise Day, to name a few.

Karyl Lammers

Downtown Main Street Association will host the first event of 2024, which is free for you in City Park. It’s the 16th year of the Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous on April 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the east side of the park. Enjoy vintage sidecars and motorcycles from all around California and farther. Visit with true enthusiasts who have traveled throughout the USA and beyond.

There’s an array of beautiful sports cars, including MGs and Jaguars. Plus, there is a display of electric vehicles for you to check out.

Along 12th Street, you can enjoy Recycled Treasures with new and used crafts and collectible items for sale, along with a few select food sellers, including the Saturday Farmers Market in front of the library on 11th Street.

This year, we have a new event on the west side of the park; it’s everything comic-related. It’s a fun event for adults and children. Fans can purchase comic books, collectible merchandise, and bond with other fans. This is a popular event nationwide.

Earth Day is on April 22. This is a day set aside to honor our beautiful Mother Earth.

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” — Albert Einstein

The old Farmer’s Almanac set this day 54 years ago to remind us we are the stewards of nature, plants and our lands. The responsibility lies with each of us. There are celebrations around the county; check your calendars. Don’t forget to look up and enjoy the Full Pink Moon of April on the 23rd. It represents all the beautiful blooms of the season.

The last Friday in April (the 26th in 2024) is Arbor Day. Everyone is encouraged to plant a tree. Tradition is to plant in honor or memory of a loved one.

“It is not so much for it’s beauty that the forest makes a claim upon men’s hearts, as for that subtle something, that quality of air that emanation from old trees, that so wonderfully changes and renews a weary spirit.” — Robert Lewis Stevenson

“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

April and all its celebrations arrive at our time of personal growth, rejuvenation, and renewal. Enjoy this time by coming downtown. The pace is slow, visit shops, restaurants and all our town has to offer. Take time to stroll the Park and enjoy the beautiful trees, green grass, and blooming flowers. Breathe-in our clean air and be grateful you live in this turn-of-the-century small town that also offers all the amenities desired by the sophisticated 21st century traveler.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” Eckhart Tolle — “A New Earth: Awakening to your life’s purpose”

