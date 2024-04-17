Sipping wine on a Spring day is good, but sipping wine on a Spring day while also helping animals in need is even better. This April 20-21, Wine 4 Paws is back for its 16th year and over 80 wineries, cider and olive oil producers, restaurants, and hotels on the Central Coast are participating.

The fundraiser, founded by Sarah Tomasetti, benefits Woods Humane Society, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless animals since 1955. During Wine 4 Paws, participating businesses donate 10 percent of their sales to Woods Humane, and for many, the weekend is dedicated to your pets with dog days and activities.

While living in Arroyo Grande, Sarah and her husband volunteered regularly at Woods Humane’s location in San Luis Obispo. However, after moving to North County, it wasn’t as easy to get to the shelter, so Sarah thought of another way she could help. After discovering the wine life and getting to know winery owners and producers, she came up with the Wine 4 Paws concept.

“I know that the money that is raised is going to an organization that is going to spend it well and make a difference for the greatest number of animals,” said Sarah, who said that the first year of the fundraiser, they raised $6,000 with the help of 22 wineries.

Today, the fundraiser has grown to over 80 participating businesses and raised over $700,000. Even during the pandemic, when the majority of events and fundraisers were canceled, Wine 4 Paws was able to raise over $45,000 virtually — helping not only Woods Humane but also local businesses. Proceeds of Wine 4 Paws go towards the nonprofit’s operation costs.

Woods cares for over 3,000 cats and dogs each year at both their San Luis Obispo and Atascadero facilities. It also works with other rescue organizations in the area by offering a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and taking in animals from other shelters. They are dedicated to providing the highest level of care to animals in need until they can be united with a loving home.

Sarah, who grew up surrounded by loving pets, gives the reason for why she wanted to help Woods, “I think that probably my mom was my inspiration to do this because my mom was a huge animal lover.”

Throughout the Wine 4 Paws weekend, wineries and businesses may plan their own animal related activities for the fundraiser. Many of the wineries will be extra pet friendly for the event but its best to check in with the winery you are visiting before bringing your furry friend.

​There are at least two additional Wine 4 Paws weekend events to participate in.

Join more of the fun at the official Wine 4 Paws Kick-Off Party hosted by Hayseed and Housdon at Cal Coast Beer Company. There will be beer, wine, food and entertainment with the Mark Adams Band to kick off the weekend. Last year, over $9,000 was raised at the event alone.

Tickets are available at Hayseed and Housdon at 1122 Railroad Street or online at my805tix.com

Bark After Dark presented by the Downtown Wine District features 18 participating wineries in Downtown Paso Robles. These businesses will be open until at least 8 p.m. to raise funds for Wine 4 Paws. If you aren’t able to make it for the night-time festitivies, you can still participate that Saturday and Sunday where 10 percent of sales will still go towards the fundraiser.

Wineries participating in Bark After Dark include:

Alpha Omega

Bushong Vintage Co.

Cali Paso

Cloak & Dagger

Cypher Winery

Diablo Paso

Dracaena Wines

Hayseed & Housdon

Hoyt Family

LXV Wine

915 Lincoln

Pianetta Winery

Sea Shell Cellars

Serial Wines

Stilson Cellars

Symbiosis

The Blending Lab

Timshel Vineyards

As to why the fundraiser has become so successful, Sarah explains, “They are just one part of your life, but you are their whole life. And there are a lot of people out there that feel the same way, and that’s why Wine 4 Paws has been successful.”

For more information on Wine 4 Paws and to find participating wineries, visit wine4paws.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...