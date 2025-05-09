By Camille DeVaul & Paso Robles Area Historical Society

William “Billy” C. Henderson, a visionary often hailed as a “pioneer of the machine age,” made history in Paso Robles by constructing the first automobile in the town. Initially skilled in building farm wagons and surreys, Henderson had the foresight to recognize that motor vehicles would eventually replace horse-drawn transportation.

Reflecting on his early inspiration, Henderson once stated, “I got my ideas for my first steam car from the newspapers in ’92. They were being manufactured in the east with quite a bit of success.” This suggests that he was referring to 1892. He used the vehicle for personal transportation between his home and blacksmith shop before eventually selling it to a man in San Diego.

However, Henderson’s automobile might not have been the first in San Luis Obispo County. Research by Pam Parsons of the Santa Margarita Historical Society indicates that automobiles were seen as early as 1899. The first documented owner of an automobile in the area was John Peterson of Los Osos, mentioned in the San Luis Obispo Tribune on July 3, 1901. The second known owner, Elizabeth Biddle-Smith, was noted in the same publication on Jan. 1, 1902. Additionally, an earlier newspaper reference from The Leader on June 20, 1900, described a visiting couple who arrived in town with an automobile, believed to be the first of its kind to travel through the area.

Henderson’s auto was a steam-powered vehicle he built with the assistance of machinists Andrew Jackson Triplett and Elmer Temple Bollinger in his blacksmith shop. While there is some debate regarding the exact date of its completion, a photograph of his daughter Helen sitting in the vehicle dates it to 1899. However, other historical records, including a Paso Robles Daily Press article from Jan. 19, 1968, suggest it was built shortly after the turn of the century. The Paso Robles Record on Jan. 18, 1902, reported that the vehicle was nearing completion, further supporting the 1902 timeframe.

Before Henderson could construct additional steam cars, he learned about the newly available Rambler, a two-cylinder horseless carriage produced in the eastern United States. In 1902, he imported two Ramblers to Paso Robles and established the town’s first rental car and taxi service.

Henderson’s work took place at Paso Robles’ first buggy and wagon factory, located at the corner of Pine and 13th Streets. Originally built in 1887 as a wooden structure for storage and machining, the facility was later reconstructed in brick to accommodate the evolving automobile industry. It became known as Henderson’s Pioneer Garage and Auto Livery. The building underwent significant remodeling in 1930, with further alterations occurring in 1947.

Henderson sold his blacksmith shop in 1905 but continued his involvement in the automotive industry. In 1914, he constructed a new Pioneer Garage at 13th and Spring Streets to accommodate the growing demand for vehicle storage and services. His contributions cemented his legacy as a key figure in the early automotive history of Paso Robles, demonstrating his keen understanding of the transportation revolution that was unfolding at the dawn of the 20th century.

