The Rotary Club of Paso Robles is gearing up for a momentous milestone – its 100th anniversary. Since its inception in 1924, this esteemed service club has been an unwavering force for positive change in the community. To commemorate a century of service, the Paso Robles Rotary Club is hosting a grand celebration on Saturday, January 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Rotarians, their friends, families, and all supporters of the community are invited to partake in this historic event. The celebration promises a delightful evening featuring catering by Good Eats, delectable cakes from the iconic Madonna Inn, local wines, and a special Rotary memorabilia display.

Tickets for the celebration are priced at $50 per person, and payment can be made by cash or check at the door. To ensure your spot at this once-in-a-century celebration, please RSVP to Joan Walker by Friday, January 12, via email at joanwalker1@comcast.net or by text/call at 650-704-2219.

The roots of the Paso Robles Rotary Club trace back to the vision of J. Valentine Wachtel Jr., president of the Paso Robles National Bank, in the early 1920s. His commitment to forming a local Rotary Club, comprised of individuals of “unquestioned honor and integrity,” materialized in the club’s formal application to Rotary International on November 13, 1923. The official charter, Rotary Club of Paso Robles (#1602), was dated January 15, 1924, and presented at a special banquet at the Paso Robles Hot Springs Hotel on March 15, 1924.

Over its century of existence, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles has been a pillar of support for the community. In addition to numerous charitable endeavors, the club consistently champions the youth through grants, school projects, and scholarships, empowering them to pursue further education. With a commitment to both local and global service projects, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles has contributed to environmental cleanup initiatives, provided resources for the local homeless population, and supported educational projects for underserved populations internationally.

Local organizations that have benefited from the Rotary Club of Paso Robles’ generosity include Boy Scouts of America Troops 60 and 160, Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, the Children’s Museum, Paso Robles Youth Arts, the Pioneer Museum, and many more. Through successful fundraising events like the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament and Annual Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff, the club has raised over $1,000,000 dedicated solely towards scholarships.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, their fundraising initiatives, events, speaking opportunities, or how to join, visit their official website at pasoroblesrotary.org.

