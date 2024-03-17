By BeeWench Farm

Most people are unaware that we have a truly remarkable woman at the farmers market. All our farmers are amazing, but Debbie Paver, owner of Charter Oak Style Meats, has had a huge impact on our community and our state. Because of Debbie’s persistence, ranchers and farmers are allowed to sell individual cuts of meat at local farmers markets today, which was not always the case.

If you’ve ever tried to change state laws, you know it’s extremely difficult! Although it was a huge challenge, Debbie never gave up and was finally allowed to sell her individual cuts of meat at the markets starting in 1998 after 20 years of work to get there. This has allowed many other farmers to follow in her footsteps and provide the best local meats to our communities at the farmer’s markets. Because of Debbie’s persistence, farmers can sell to directly to you instead of only through retail locations.

On top of raising her own beef, pork, and lamb, Debbie works at a local large animal veterinary office and devotes a lot of time to our local 4-H groups to help with their livestock projects. If you are looking for some of the best locally raised beef, pork, and lamb, make sure to stop by Debbie’s Charter Oak Style Meats booth at the Templeton Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning.

If you are looking for in-season produce to pair with that delicious meat, here is what to look for:

Fruits:

Grapefruit

Kumquats

Avocados

Lemons

Kiwi

Mandarins

Oranges

Vegetables:

Artichokes

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Carrots

Leek

Lettuce

Kale

Spinach

Radishes

Nathan from Aviator Acres said that he will have some burgundy broccolini this month. If you’re a lover of artichokes, he will also have those this month at his stand. I’m excited to add in some burgundy broccolini, orange carrots, leeks, radishes, and citrus to my dishes this month. It is always fun when we eat nutritious meals that are also so colorful.

If you need a quick, delicious, and nutritious meal, try out this beef and broccoli stir fry. I like to make my own sauce because it always tastes way better, but feel free to speed up dinner by using your favorite stir-fry or teriyaki sauce. I usually have ground beef on hand, but this is delicious with steak strips as well. I recently learned that leeks are so easy to use instead of onions and are delicious when chopped up and fried like onions for dishes like stir fry. Also, if you’re like me and love peanut sauce on your Asian dishes, try using The Groves on 41’s peanut butter olive oil! It’s so good, and you can even use it to make some delicious peanut butter cookies for dessert.

Beef and Veggies Stir Fry

4 blocks Rice Ramen, or 3 cups veggie noodle, cooked (can sub cooked rice)

1 tbsp sesame oil, or olive oil

1 lb ground beef

6-7 burgundy broccolinis, chopped into 1” pieces

3-4 medium sized carrots, chopped into ¼” rounds

½ cup water

Salt, to taste

chopped green onions (for garnish), if desired

Stir Fry Sauce

½ cup coconut aminos

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground ginger, can sub 2 tsp minced fresh ginger

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes, omit for less spice

1 tsp arrowroot powder (or flour)

Instructions:

Whisk all the sauce ingredients together and set aside.

Cook ramen noodles (or rice) according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

While the water for the noodles comes to a boil, heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the ground beef along with a pinch of salt and favorite seasonings. Cook it for 5-7 minutes until browned and cooked through. Remove the beef using a slotted spoon and set it aside on a plate.

Add the broccoli and carrots to the pan along with the 1/2 cup of water or broth. Cover the pan and let the veggies steam for 3-4 minutes until it is crisp tender.

Add the ground beef back to the pan along with the cooked ramen noodles (or rice). Add the stir fry sauce and toss everything together over medium heat for 1-2 minutes until heated through and the sauce thickens a bit. Serve with extra red pepper flakes and green onions on top, if desired. Enjoy!

