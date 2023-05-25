This Memorial Day Weekend, Paso Robles City Park will welcome hundreds of impressive classic cars. The Golden State Classics Car Club returns to Paso Robles for its 15th Annual Car Show on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.

Back by popular demand, the weekend begins with the Pre-Show Party held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles on May 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The party’s $20 tickets aren’t sold at the door, and given the sold-out crowd from last year, it is recommended to get your tickets early. Tickets include a buffet dinner, a tour of the Woodland Auto Display, and live music and dancing with the ’60s rock ‘n roll band Unfinished Business.

“In today’s climate of inflation, we’re trying to give the people coming to the car show and the public something that is reasonable,” said Golden State Car Club President Scotty Smith of the party’s second year. “The Pre-Show party was very popular last year. We had a couple of hundred people there and more on the waitlist.”

Then on Saturday, everyone will be welcomed to Paso Robles City Park for the 15th Annual Colden State Car Classics Show. Last year’s show brought in over 300 cars to downtown, and this year Scotty is expecting a similar turnout. New at this show is more car classes — which means more awards and trophies.

The show will start Saturday, May 27, going from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Downtown City Park, on 12th and Spring streets. There will be a raffle, food vendors, trophies, and live music featuring The Skylights. Another new and expanding feature is Manufacturer Row, highlighting local classic car-related businesses. This year’s title sponsors are Carrillo Automotive, Paso Robles; Mike Dean’s Auto Repair, Atascadero; and Kings Oil Tools.

Scotty is ready to bring his Chevrolet Nova to the show.

The judging classes include early and modern muscle cars, customs, hot rods, special interests, and the traditional classic categories for cars and trucks. There is sure to be a car there for everyone to enjoy.

The Golden State Car Club started in 1987. They are now 82 members strong and all working for a good cause. Proceeds from the car show go towards local nonprofits.

“As an organization, we support a lot of other nonprofits at the end of the year,” said Scotty. “Last year was a big year for us.”

Last year the Golden State Classics Car Club distributed over $22,000 to local nonprofits. In December 2022, they partnered with Late Night Cruizers Car Club and Daniels Wood Land to hold the first Toy Bank Show & Shine Fundraiser, which raised almost over $14,000 for the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. Other nonprofits and organizations they have supported are Loaves and Fishes, the Estrella Warbirds Museum, Chapter 50 Veterans, Paso Robles Pioneer Museum, and the Cuesta College Automotive Department, just to name a few.

Golden State Classics is a nonprofit organization that promotes classic vehicles and supports local charities. To register or learn more, visit goldenstateclassics.org.

