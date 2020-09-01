SAN LUIS OBISPO – Woods Humane Society’s annual Wiggle Waggle Walk is going virtual this year, and anyone, anywhere can participate. Participants can walk, run, kayak, hike, bike, or stroll, whatever you’d like! You then set your challenge for both fundraising and distance. Your supporters can pledge for each mile you run, each hour you kayak, or just simply donate in honor of your participation.

They have scheduled the 5K for socially-distanced meet-ups, weekly challenges, a virtual costume contest, activity tracking, fun giveaways, fundraiser prizes, a virtual pet fair, and, most of all; you’ll be supporting an organization that works to get wiggling, waggling tails into warm, loving homes.

During this time of pandemic and uncertainty, it helps to know we’re part of a team! Plus, the routine of a daily walk or the goal of a fun socially-distanced fitness competition gives us all much-needed structure, therapy, and community. With the Virtual Wiggle Waggle Walk & 5K, we can celebrate the rewarding ritual of daily fitness, get some kudos for our miles or times.

Don’t have a dog to take for a hike or walk? Bring your cat, bird, reptile, or even your favorite stuffed animal! Everyone can get involved and make an impact in the lives of homeless animals at Woods Humane Society!

The 28th Virtual Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run will take place on September 1 – October 31 throughout San Luis Obispo County and beyond. Our goal is to raise $45,000, which will be used to support the lifesaving programs at our two facilities.

Registration and fundraising pages are at woodshumane.org/walk2020, where participants register for the campaign and set up their online fundraising pages. Fundraisers earn fantastic prizes, and the animals of Woods receive the financial support they desperately need.

Every registered walker receives a Woods Humane Society face mask. Fundraise $50 and earn a limited-edition Wiggle Waggle Walk t-shirt.

This year’s Virtual Wiggle Waggle Walk is generously sponsored and brought to you by St. Francis Capital Wealth Management.

About Woods Humane Society

Founded in 1955, Woods Humane Society has proudly served San Luis Obispo County’s homeless animals for 65 years. Woods Humane Society is a privately funded, non-profit, animal sheltering and welfare organization, based in San Luis Obispo that annually places over 3,000 dogs and cats into loving homes. Visit woodshumane.org to donate or learn more.

About Saint Francis Capital Investment Management

Saint Francis Capital Investment Management was established in 2010 to provide investment, wealth management, and financial planning services to a select group of families. Saint Francis Capital serves clients across the country from their offices in San Luis Obispo and Houston. The firm, named in honor of the Patron Saint of animals, was founded by Kaye Riggs after he retired from Continental Airlines, where he served as a Boeing 767 Captain. Kaye is the firm’s President and Chief Investment Officer and can be reached at 805.225.4805. Visit https://www.saintfranciscapital.com/ to learn more.

