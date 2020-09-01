VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE – An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, between 2 a.m. and 06:02 a.m. from north Vandenberg.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg AFB range operations, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at (805)606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at (318)456-1305 (After Hours (318)532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.

