Witnesses reported seeing a female fall over cliff

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A woman’s body was found on Dec. 6 in the Spooner’s Cove area of Montana De Oro State Park, the San Luis County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Foul play is not suspected in the woman’s death. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office believes she died after falling down a 70-foot cliff on the beach.

A SLO County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a body discovered by State Park Rangers on Dec. 6. Witnesses said they observed a female walking alone on the bluff when she fell over backward over the cliff.

Cal Fire and State Park Rangers responded to the area where the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Because of the rugged location of where the body was, a CHP helicopter had to airlift the victim out.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

