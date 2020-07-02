PASO ROBLES — With the recent implementation of expanded services in libraries, such as curbside delivery, hoopla Digital has returned to its pre-COVID borrowing limit of five items per month.

Hoopla Digital is a service offered by Paso Robles City Library that allows cardholders to borrow five movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, comics and TV shows per month from a collection of over 750,000 items. With no waiting, titles can be streamed immediately or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.

For those without a current library account wishing to access hoopla and other digital resources offered by the Paso Robles City Library, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. Visit www.blackgold.org for eCard information and registration.

Library staff is on site from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays to answer questions and assist with curbside delivery.

For information about the Library’s reopening, check for updates at prcity.com/library, Facebook, and Instagram or call 805-237-3870.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related