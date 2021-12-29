Volunteers at Twin Cities are a vital part of the hospital

TEMPLETON — Are you looking to make a difference in people’s lives? Volunteering at Twin Cities Community Hospital can be a great way to have a profound impact on people in your community.

Volunteers at Twin Cities are a vital part of the hospital, providing a great resource for patients, families, visitors, and employees.

“Our volunteers provide thousands of hours of compassionate service every year to help enrich the experience of patients, their families, and our hospital staff,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital. “We are so appreciative of their year-round commitment and dedication.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“There is always room for more dedicated volunteers at Twin Cities Community Hospital,” said Dianna Curtis, Volunteer Services Membership. “Volunteering with us is a fantastic way to learn about health professions and to be part of something special.”

Volunteers serve in many areas of the hospital, including:

Emergency Department

Gift Shop

Information Desk

Obstetrics

Outpatient Surgery

Special Projects

If you would like to join the exceptional group of volunteers at Twin Cities Community Hospital, please call (805) 441-2701. Applications are also available by clicking here.

About

Twin Cities Community Hospital, a 122-bed acute care hospital, has been caring for the communities of Northern San Luis Obispo County since 1977. With a medical staff of more than 200 physicians and 400 caregivers and support staff, the hospital specializes in emergency care, obstetrics, orthopedics, digestive disorders, wound care and a broad array of medical, surgical and outpatient services. Twin Cities Community Hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® with distinction for its knee replacement program and was the first hospital in San Luis Obispo County to earn the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality “Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. In addition, the hospital is recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery. Baby-Friendly USA designated Twin Cities Community Hospital as an internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facility. The hospital also reports one of the lowest Cesarean section rates in the State of California.Twin Cities also has earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. To learn more about Twin Cities, please visit tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

