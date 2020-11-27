TEMPLETON — In its 2020 survey, the Public Health Department of San Luis Obispo County the cafeteria at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Twin Cities Community Hospital earned a perfect 100 score and the County’s Award for Excellence for 2020 for having a score of 98 or greater on both surveys this year. Twin Cities also received the award in 2018 and 2019.

A facility is awarded the Award of Excellence if it receives a 98 or greater score in an unannounced health inspection and there are no critical issues or “repeat” issues identified.

The purpose of the inspection is to ensure that facilities are exhibiting excellent food safety and sanitation practices. The survey includes reviews of all logs, temperatures, labels on food products, overall cleanliness and observing employees to ensure washing hands properly, using gloves correctly, and that food never has the opportunity for contamination.

