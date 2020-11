Did you vote?

Today is the day! Be sure to have your ballots in or go vote in person!

There are 23 Voter Service Centers that be open today, Nov. 3 Election Day from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Many locations that had been used as polling places in the past are not being used for this election.

Please note that voters can go to any Voter Service Center located throughout the County instead of assigned polling places.

North County Voter Service Center Locations

Hours of operation: Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at Voter Service Centers.

Atascadero Lake Pavilion

9315 Pismo Ave

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Atascadero National Guard Armory

6105 Olmeda Ave

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Clerk-Recorder Office – Atascadero

6565 Capistrano Ave.

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Heritage Ranch CSD Office

4870 Heritage Rd

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Mid-State Fair – Frontier Building

2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Paso Robles Culinary Arts Building

1900 Golden Hill Rd

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Paso Robles Senior Center

270 Scott St.

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Templeton High School – Gym

1200 S. Main

Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

North County Drop Off Locations

Atascadero Library

6555 Capistrano Ave

Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

24/7 Book Drop

Creston Library

6290 Adams

24/7 Book Drop

Paso Robles City Library

1000 Spring St

Monday-Friday:10 a.m.-7 p.m.

24/7 Book Drop

San Miguel Library

254 13th St

24/7 Book Drop

Santa Margarita Library

9630 Murphy Ave

24/7 Book Drop

Shandon Library

195 N. 2nd St

24/7 Book Drop

Templeton CSD Office

420 Crocker St

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Any person with additional questions may contact the County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division at (805)781-5228 or elections@co.slo.ca.us.

Be a part of this historic year of the electoral process. Get out and VOTE!

