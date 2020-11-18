Five Topics That Were of Interest to the Publishers This Week

Nov. 19, 2020

Update on COVID-19 Vaccines “Operation Warp Speed” https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-update-operation-warp-speed

The U.S. Supreme Court Heard Oral Argument: Affordable Care Act / Health Care Law. https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/audio/2020/19-840

Twitter and Facebook CEOs testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MPU-LOg8c4

Electoral College and Indecisive Elections. https://history.house.gov/Institution/Origins-Development/Electoral-College/ and https://history.house.gov/Institution/Electoral-College/Electoral-College/

The CNPA announced a Call for entries: 2020 California Journalism Awards are now open. https://cnpa.com/call-for-entries-2020-california-journalism-awards/

Word of the Week:

brave /brāv/

adjective

“ready to face and endure danger or pain; showing courage.”

