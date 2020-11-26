‘Safe Drive-Thru’ prepared to feed the community and keep the 36th Annual tradition going

PASO ROBLES – The nonprofit group is getting ready to serve its 36th Annual Thanksgiving meal today, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s significant difference is it will be a drive-thru instead of the usual sit-down dinner, complete with tablecloths, fine China, and a home-made dinner.

“It will still be a complete Thanksgiving dinner,” said Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Chairman David Kudija. “People will just have to drive-thru to get it.”

The drive-thru will be held in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church’s parking lot at 820 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles.

“It continues to be open to everyone, free of charge,” David said, who has been volunteering for 26 years. “It will be a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings — oven-roasted turkey, country ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, candied yams, cranberry sauce, green salad, rolls, house-baked pies, lemonade, tea, and coffee.”

Guests are not required to sign up before Thanksgiving. They only need to show up at St. Rose between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Show up, and you will get fed,” Kudija said. “We are expecting a greater need this year. This year, with the economy suffering and the way this crazy year has unfolded, we think more people are going to come out.”

This dinner is the only event put on by the nonprofit Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 662, Paso Robles, CA 93447.

“Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is 100 percent organized and executed by volunteers,” Kudija said. “We expect a large turnout this year again, and your assistance is needed more than ever.”

You can donate and visit them online at Thanksgiving For Paso Robles.

Todays Menu

Oven Roasted Turkey | Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Dressing | Assorted Vegetables | Candied Yams | Cranberry Sauce | Rolls | Housebaked Pies

