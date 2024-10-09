Profits support Templeton FFA to fund future events and provide essential resources for students

TEMPLETON — The highly anticipated 7th Annual Templeton FFA Support Club Tractor Pull will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Santa Margarita Ranch. This family-friendly event promises a day of entertainment, food, and community spirit — all to support students in the Templeton FFA Chapter.

The event kicks off with doors opening at 12 p.m., and the tractor pull starting at 1 p.m. Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of excitement, featuring a variety of tractors competing for top honors, as well as food offerings, Barrelhouse Brewing beverages, and Templeton FFA shirts and apparel.

Children 5 and under can attend for free. General admission tickets are available for $10 online or $15 at the door.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Templeton FFA, helping to fund future events and provide essential resources for students, including convention fees, hotel accommodations, and livestock supplies.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TempletonFFA.org

Feature Image: The Legend 2.0 vehicle takes part in the Templeton FFA Tractor Pull in 2022. The 2024 Tractor Pull is coming Oct. 19 at Santa Margarita Ranch. Photo provided by Templeton FFA

