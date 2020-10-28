TEMPLETON — Templeton Fire and Emergency Services ask the community to come and help celebrate it officially starting 24/7 staffing on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 to 10 a.m.

People can come to the station at 420 Crocker St. and check out the fire engines, meet new Fire Chief Tom Peterson, the full-time captains, and the Department’s reserve firefighters. The firefighters will be social distancing and wearing face masks.

TFES will have coffee and donuts available.

Chief Peterson is a 30-year veteran of the fire service and longtime Templeton resident. He was most recently a Batallion Chief with the Atascadero Fire Department.

TFES could hire additional firefighters and shift to 24/7 staffing due to voters approving a parcel tax (Measure A) increase of $15 per month in 2019. This provided additional funding for the District’s Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related