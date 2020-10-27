SAN LUIS OBISPO — Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been giving away bicycles during the holiday season. And in that spirit of giving, it is currently seeking donations for the Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

As a result of the pandemic this year, we will only have one date and location for the bicycle giveaway. It will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Honor Farm, 880 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo. If you would like to request a bike, request an application from the e-mail address listed below or go to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website, slosheriff.org.

This program was set up 31 years ago to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo County. Due to the generosity of this county’s people, the program has continued to be a big success.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office Honor Farm is the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair. Inmates who are housed at the Honor Farm make the repairs. The program instills in the inmates a positive work ethic, self-respect and a sense of worth to the community.





Again, as a result of the pandemic, new bicycles, replacement parts and accessories are in short supply this year. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets or monetary donations for replacement parts. Individuals and businesses who wish to donate new children’s bicycle helmets in their original packaging can bring the helmet to any of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol stations or the Sheriff’s Honor Farm located on Highway 1.

If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the purchase of parts or helmets, send a check to: Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation Attn: Bicycle Fund P.O. Box 3752 San Luis Obispo, CA 93403.

The Sheriff’s Office could not continue this program without the help and generosity of groups like Rita’s Rainbows, which donates money to buy bicycle helmets, Bike SLO County, which contributes many hours to helping inmates refurbish the bicycles, The Sandlot Group of San Luis Obispo for donating new bikes, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, which donates time and money to the cause.

For the public and staff’s health and safety, the Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to observe COVID-19 precautions when picking up a bicycle. The Sheriff’s Office kindly asks everyone to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing during the event.

The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting adult bicycles but prefers children’s bikes since they are in high demand.

If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, e-mail: sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas Bicycle Application or visit slosheriff.org and click on Resources at the top of our homepage and then Forms and Applications on the drop-down menu. All applications are due by Nov. 25.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related