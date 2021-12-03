The first inaugural event will be December 18 from 4-7 p.m.

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and volunteers are planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together on quaint Main Street to celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and will start on the south end of Main Street at 8th Street, at the American Legion Hall, where children can meet Santa, parents can shop at the craft fair (over 30 local vendors already confirmed, great for last-minute gifts) and families can enjoy the Templeton 4-H petting zoo.

The Templeton Recreation Department will be hosting various children’s activities at Main and 6th, and further down the street, enjoy the winter performance of Main Street Dance near their studio at Main and 2nd Street.

Bundle up the family and stroll historic Main Street, where local shops and restaurants will be decked out with lights and holiday décor, serving special treats and opening their doors to the community. Surprises await up and down the street! Look for a “scavenger hunt” map at the Chamber office at 321 Main Street and find all the trees to win a special treat from Santa!

Nine wonderful local businesses have selected nine local non-profits and then “adopted” a Christmas tree, which will be generously decorated by the adopting business, and auctioned off as a benefit to the non-profit. Thank you to Home Depot and Armet’s Landscaping for the donation of the beautiful live Christmas trees. The auction will go live online one week before the event and close that night. Potential bidders can view the trees, register at templetonchamber.com or on their Facebook page, and then place bids starting Dec. 11. All trees will be on display along Main Street at local businesses, and the auction will close that evening to allow for last-minute bidding at the event. Winning bidders will take home the entire tree with all décor and gifts, and the non-profit organization will get 100 percent of the auction proceeds.

Photo credit: Brandy Blackburn-Herndon.

Other family-friendly events to enjoy in Templeton that weekend are the Templeton Presbyterian Church “Living Nativity” on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 (just after Christmas on Main Street) at 7 p.m. and then Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., on the lawn of the church at Main and 6th street. No holiday in Templeton is complete without a drive or walk by the famous Blackburn Home, on the park at Old County Road and 5th Street, with their amazing decorations and lights, on every evening from 6 to 9 p.m. through the holidays.

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce invites the north county community and visitors to enjoy a family-friendly, fun and free “Christmas On Main Street” this Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m.

