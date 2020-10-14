SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — The Salsipuedes Creek Bridge will return to two-way traffic on Friday, Oct. 16. This opening follows the bridge’s reconstruction on Highway 1 between US Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc.

The traffic signal and one-way reversing traffic control, which has been in effect for the past several months, will conclude upon the full opening of the traffic lanes.

This project also includes a retaining wall and fish passage. This project’s remaining work will consist of vegetation and erosion control, the installation of rumble strips and final striping.

The contractor for this $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. This project is expected to be complete in early 2021.

