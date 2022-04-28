The Athlete of the Week will receive a personalized trophy mug and a gift card for food at Santa Maria Brewing Company. Contact our news office at (805)466.2585 for more information.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
