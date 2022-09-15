The Athlete of the Week will receive a personalized trophy mug and a gift card for food at Santa Maria Brewing Company. Contact our news office at (805)466.2585 for more information.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
Related Posts
Athletes Of The Week
March 13, 2020
Lauryn Simons: Girls Soccer Player Of The Year
March 19, 2020
North County Athletes of the Week: April 15
April 15, 2021
North County Weekend Sports Update
February 22, 2021