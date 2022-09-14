Trustee Chris Bausch left PRJUSD to fill a vacant seat on City Council

PASO ROBLES — On Aug. 26, PRJUSD School Board Trustee, Chris Bausch, filed his resignation from the PRJUSD Board of Trustees with the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately. The Board of Trustees thanks Mr. Bausch for his many years of service to the PRJUSD schools.

To avoid a projected cost of over $200,000 for a special election, the Board voted last night to fill the Trustee vacancy by provisional appointment. Beginning Sept. 14 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, the Board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Applications may be found at the District Office or on the Homepage and Board of Trustees pages of our website at pasoschools.org. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, at least 18 years old, and a registered voter within our school boundaries.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Board will meet in open session to review all applications to determine which candidates are legally eligible to serve as a Board Member per Education Code section 35107. Interviews will take place at a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with the time to be determined depending on the number of eligible candidates. The Board’s appointment of this position will take place on or before the Oct. 11, regularly scheduled Board Meeting, at which time the new appointee will be seated.

advertisement

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the District Office, beginning Sept. 14. To be considered, the application must be received in the District Office by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. Any application received after 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, will not be accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...