Atascadero, Paso Robles fall in openers

The Friday Night Lights made their return to North County as Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles opened their shortened spring season this evening. The Templeton Eagles were the only team to come out of the opening week with a victory defeating Wasco 39 – 22 at home.

The Eagle offense picked up where it left off last season with senior quarterback and playmaker Tyler Kaschewski at the helm. Kaschewski opened the game with a 15-yard touchdown scamper and the Eagles were off. At halftime, Kaschewski already accounted for 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added a 50-yard highlight down the home sideline in the second half to bring his total on the ground Friday night to 164 yards with three touchdowns.

The Paso Robles Bearcats also opened up their season at home tonight but struggled mightily against a strong St. Joseph team losing 44-0. Although it was a rough game for the Crimson ‘Cats, running back Leo Kemp ran hard and showed that Paso Robles has their bell cow for the season.

The Atascadero Greyhounds made a trip to Arroyo Grande after a COVID complication postponed what was supposed to be an Ocean League opener against Pioneer Valley. The Greyhounds battled till the very end, scoring twice in the fourth quarter, but ultimately their comeback effort fell short, falling 33-21.

