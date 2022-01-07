A student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported it as a gun

PASO ROBLES — On Friday morning, Jan. 7, Paso Robles High School was sheltered in place after a male student was reportedly seen with a long barrel gun.

Students were secured in their classrooms as local authorities reported to campus. Around 9:30 a.m. Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) sent the following message to parents:

Currently, PRHS is in a Shelter in Place, students are secure in their classrooms. We are working with local authorities to ensure student safety. We will update you shortly. Please do not attempt to come to campus, it will not assist our local authorities.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. local authorities cleared the campus and the shelter in place was lifted. A statement posted to social media from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District read:

PRHS has been cleared by local authorities. A student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported it as a gun. Video surveillance was reviewed, local authorities and school site officials ascertained the individual with the umbrella. The school is back to normal schedule and functioning. There is no threat at the school. We would like to thank our staff, students, local authorities, and community members for their assistance and patience during this time.

