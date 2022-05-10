Laviano was reported missing on April 26 by her friend

SANTA MARGARITA — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person.

Lisa Laviano (59)

On April 26, deputies responded to a missing person report in Santa Margarita. A friend reported Lisa Laviano (59) as missing. The friend declared they had not been in contact with Laviano for five years.

When the friend went to Laviano’s residence in Santa Margarita, it was obvious the house had been vacant for a number of years. The friend believes Laviano may have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington state.

Deputies checked the residence and found that it appeared no one had been living there for a number of years. Laviano’s truck was still parked in the driveway, and her belongings inside the residence were undisturbed. All indications are that Laviano is living somewhere in the Sacramento area, but detectives have not been able to locate her. Laviano was last contacted by the Sacramento Police Department in 2019.

Laviano is White, 5′ 3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Her nickname is Lee.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

