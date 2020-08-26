SAN LUIS OBISPO — SLO Safe Ride is offering 15% off wine tours in San Luis Obispo County for first responders, including firefighters, police, and paramedics.

Any active first responder can use referral code THANKS and include their unit or ID when booking a local wine tour for a 15% discount.

This offer is valid until Oct. 31, and SLO Safe Ride is encouraging the community to share this discount information with first responders.

Noah Raynor, co-owner of SLO Safe Ride, shares more, “Between the fires happening all over California to COVID-19, a pandemic, our first responders are working tirelessly to make sure our community and communities everywhere are safe. The team and I at SLO Safe Ride wanted to find some way to thank them. After working hard for long hours, we want to give them the opportunity to relax, reconnect with family or close friends on a Wine Tour in our beautiful San Luis Obispo County.”

SLO Safe Ride will continue to look for additional ways to support first responders, essential workers, residents and local businesses during this time. They encourage the community and local leaders to reach out if there is a way they can help support them. The team understands that there may be a variety of needs ranging from individual households to large government organizations for transportation services. They are currently offering discounted rates, select donated rides, and are willing to help supplement existing scopes of service, such as food or prescription deliveries or rideshare options.

For more information about SLO Safe Ride offering discounted Wine Tours to first responders, contact Linn at 805-620-7233 or Info@SLOSafeRide.com.

SLO Safe Ride SLO Safe Ride is a ground transportation operator servicing the entire Central Coast. They specialize in weddings, wine tours and luxury charters. Their outstanding customer service emphasizes professionalism, punctuality and attention to detail. They create unique experiences for any occasion and are always willing to go the extra mile, literally. Most importantly, they offer a responsible choice 24/7 for anyone looking to enjoy their life in comfort and style.

