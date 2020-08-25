SALINAS — Favorable weather conditions continue to help firefighters contain two wildfires burning south of Salinas — the River and Carmel fires — and allow more evacuation orders to be lifted.

As of Tuesday morning, containment of the River Fire increased to 33 percent, with 48,424 acres burned as the fire enters its 10th day of activity, according to Cal Fire.

The Carmel Fire improved to 30 percent containment with 6,695 acres burned. The fires are less than two miles apart and have not merged.

They continue to access the damage to structures from each fire. The Carmel Fire has destroyed 35 homes and 16 minor structures, while the River Fire destroyed eight homes and 13 minor buildings.

Unburned vegetation has and will continue to burn inside the containment lines for both fires. This will cause smoke and flames to be seen. Cal Fire has resources patrolling the fires’ perimeters to ensure that it does not cross the current containment lines.

More than 2,000 firefighters are assigned to these two fires.

Over 14,000 firefighters are currently battling more than two dozen major fires and lightning complexes across the state.

For more information on Cal Fire incidents, visit online www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/.

